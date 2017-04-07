BRIEF-Elitegroup Computer Systems to set up new unit in China mainland to take over existing Shenzhen-based unit

April 7 (Reuters) - Elitegroup Computer Systems Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use $101 million to set up a wholly owned unit ECS Holding(HK)and then through which use $100 million to set up a wholly owned digital tech unit

* Says the newly established digital tech unit will take over the operation, assets and liability in co's wholly owned unit, a Shenzhen-based computer holding company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C12H34 ; goo.gl/NXe0KS ; goo.gl/vy7ZaW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)