FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Elitegroup Computer Systems to set up new unit in China mainland to take over existing Shenzhen-based unit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
April 7, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Elitegroup Computer Systems to set up new unit in China mainland to take over existing Shenzhen-based unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Elitegroup Computer Systems Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use $101 million to set up a wholly owned unit ECS Holding(HK)and then through which use $100 million to set up a wholly owned digital tech unit

* Says the newly established digital tech unit will take over the operation, assets and liability in co's wholly owned unit, a Shenzhen-based computer holding company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C12H34 ; goo.gl/NXe0KS ; goo.gl/vy7ZaW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.