FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Ascentech announces IPO on TSE Mothers on April 25
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 9, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ascentech announces IPO on TSE Mothers on April 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Ascentech KK:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on April 25, 2017, under the symbol "3565"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 410,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 120,000 shares and privately held 290,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,720 yen per share with total offering amount will be 705.2 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SBI Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/rK4hK6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.