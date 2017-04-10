CORRECTED-BRIEF-Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech sees Q1 2017 net profit outlook up 0-10 pct

(In forecast, corrects year in headline and first bullet to 2017, from 2016, and previous period in first paragraph to 2016, not 2015)

April 10 (Reuters) - Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be about 10.6 million yuan to 11.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (10.6 million yuan)

* Comments that market expansion is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XfzevN

