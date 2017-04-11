FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2017 / 4:55 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tokyo Century to issue two series corporate bonds worth totaling 25 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Tokyo Century Corp :

* Says co plans to issue 17th series 3-yr unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with maturity date April 17, 2020 and coupon rate 0.03 percent per annum

* Says co plans to issue 18th series 5-yr unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 billion yen, with maturity date on April 18, 2022 and coupon rate of 0.17 percent per annum

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, subscription date on April 11 and payment date on April 18

* Mizuho Securities will serve as underwriter

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lskmGU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

