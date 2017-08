April 11 (Reuters) - Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to use 450 million yuan to set up a finance company jointly with co's wholly owned Loudi-based commercial chains unit

* Says the new finance company will be capitalized at 500 million yuan and co will hold 90 percent stake in it

