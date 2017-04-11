BRIEF-Chengdu Fusen Noble-House Industrial signs entrust management contract with Sichuan-based firm

April 11 (Reuters) - Chengdu Fusen Noble-House Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says co enters into an entrust management contract with a Sichuan-based firm which is mainly engaged in real estate related business

* Co was commissioned to conduct a comprehensive planning and management for a commercial project of the Sichuan-based firm

* Says the contract amount includes one-time joining fee of 15 million yuan and basic management fee of 3 million yuan per annum as well as floating charge

* Contract is valid for 10 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J9YNQa

