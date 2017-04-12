April 12 Three F Co Ltd :
* Says the company enters into a business combination
contract with Lawson, as a step of capital and business alliance
formed with Lawson Inc previously
* Says the company plans to transfer partial convenience
store business (operation of 281 stores under the brands of
three F, q’s mart and gooz) to its new wholly owned subsidiary
L.TF.PJ (the new unit) which will be set up on June 1 and
located in Kanagawa prefecture
* Co will split partial rights and obligations in the new
unit to Lawson, with transaction amount of 11.7 billion yen
* Co plans to transfer stake to Lawson in co's unit which
was established on Sept. 7, 2016, to ensure that co and Lawson
will hold a 51 percent stake and a 49 percent stake respectively
after transaction
* Lawson will pay 3.3 billion yen accordingly, for the stake
transfer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hdj30O ;
goo.gl/VKXbWy
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)