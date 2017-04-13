FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Youngor Group sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 50 pct to 60 pct
April 12, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 4 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Youngor Group sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 50 pct to 60 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure in first bullet to 2.4 billion yuan from 0.2 million yuan and clarifies in second bullet that seasonal factors and one-off item push down revenue and profit)

April 12 (Reuters) - Youngor Group Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 50 percent to 60 percent, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (2.4 billion yuan)

* Says seasonal factors and one-off item pushing down revenues and profit

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Y2cc5q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

