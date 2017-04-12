BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 5.7 million rials versus 3.5 million rials year ago
April 12 Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 million yuan to 80.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 62.5 million yuan
* Says that less delivery of commercial housing than same period last year and increased marketing expense as main reasons for the forecast
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago