April 12 Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 million yuan to 80.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 62.5 million yuan

* Says that less delivery of commercial housing than same period last year and increased marketing expense as main reasons for the forecast

