4 months ago
BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism says tender offer launched by OCT (Yunnan) investment at 9.05 yuan per share
April 13, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism says tender offer launched by OCT (Yunnan) investment at 9.05 yuan per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd :

* Says OCT Group to inject capital in co's top shareholder Yunnan Expo Tourism Holding Ltd via its Yunnan-based unit OCT (Yunnan) investment, and will own 49.52 percent stake in co indirectly after transaction

* Says OCT (Yunnan) investment has to fulfill the obligation to launched a tender offer purchase the remaining 346.9 million shares (47.47 percent outstanding) in co, at 9.05 yuan per share

* Says the offering period from April 5 to May 4

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/S7I6KF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

