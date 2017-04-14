FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Jinzi Ham announces FY 2016 dividend payment; unit to buy shares in data service firm
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 14, 2017 / 3:26 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Jinzi Ham announces FY 2016 dividend payment; unit to buy shares in data service firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Jinzi Ham Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

* Co's controlling unit, a Beijing-based capital management firm, and its persons acting in concert to buy totaling 90.2 percent stake in a Wuhan-based data service firm

* Co's health management unit to transfer 100 percent stake in a hospital management firm to a Ningbo-based medical investment LP, at 0 yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fw3p6j ; goo.gl/1ubM5p ; goo.gl/1ubM5p

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.