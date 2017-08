April 14 (Reuters) - G Three Holdings Corp :

* Says it plans to buy four solar power stations from TTS Planning at an undisclosed price, on April 20

* Says co enters into installment sales contract with Ricoh Leasing to finance totaling 2.92 billion yen in total to fund acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/po4Aiq

