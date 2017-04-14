FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Real Estate Master Fund-6 MTH results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 4 months ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Real Estate Master Fund-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Fixes company code)
Apr 14 (Reuters) 
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                          6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Feb 28, 2017  ended Aug 31, 2016     to Aug 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST
  Revenues                   34.71               30.98               35.87
                      (+12.1 pct )        (+27.4 pct )         (+3.3 pct )
  Net                         8.67                9.36               10.78
                       (-7.3 pct )       (+131.1 pct )        (+24.3 pct )
  Div                    2,073 yen           2,473 yen           2,495 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3462.T

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.