REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Real Estate Master Fund-6 MTH results

(Fixes company code) Apr 14 (Reuters) Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2017 ended Aug 31, 2016 to Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 34.71 30.98 35.87 (+12.1 pct ) (+27.4 pct ) (+3.3 pct ) Net 8.67 9.36 10.78 (-7.3 pct ) (+131.1 pct ) (+24.3 pct ) Div 2,073 yen 2,473 yen 2,495 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3462.T