4 months ago
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-GNI Group to acquire Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials through GNI USA(April 18)
#Corrections News
April 18, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 4 months ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-GNI Group to acquire Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials through GNI USA(April 18)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects target company name in headline and text after GNI Group officially corrects statement)

April 19 (Reuters) - GNI Group Ltd

* Says it will acquire 70 percent voting power of a new unit of Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc., for $59.7 million (6.51 billion yen), through GNI USA, Inc.

* Says Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials,Inc. will set up a new unit, and transfer all property and business to unit

* Says transaction effective July 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/x0h5qu; goo.gl/UheKda

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

