REFILE-UPDATE 2-Brisk trade marks launch of China, Hong Kong bond connect scheme
* Move is latest by Beijing to open country's capital markets (Updates volumes, adds quotes and details)
(Corrects second summary point to show Mozart will become third major shareholder, not second)
June 30 Maruman & Co Ltd:
* Says it will sell 2,294,200 shares to Mozart Advisors Korea Limited, at the price of 250 yen per share, or 573.6 million yen in all
* Mozart Advisors Korea will become the third major shareholder of the company, with 32.6 percent voting rights, up from 0
* Effective date July 7
Source text in Japanese: (goo.gl/fZT562)
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Move is latest by Beijing to open country's capital markets (Updates volumes, adds quotes and details)
* LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA SIGNS TERM SHEET REGARDING ACQUISITION OF VOICECOM IN BULGARIA