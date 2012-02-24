New Issue-Klövern AB prices 500 mln SEK 2015 FRN

Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Klövern AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 2, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 400 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 400 bp

Payment Date March 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN SE0004453108

