New Issue-Klövern AB prices 500 mln SEK 2015 FRN
February 24, 2012 / 9:27 AM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Klövern AB prices 500 mln SEK 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Klövern AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 2, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 400 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 400 bp

Payment Date March 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN SE0004453108

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

