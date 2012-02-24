New Issue-Circle Anglia prices 250 mln stg 2044 bond

February 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Circle Anglia Social Housing PLC

Issue Amount 250 million sterling (including 50

million sterling retained)

Maturity Date March 2, 2044

Coupon 5.20 pct

Reoffer price 99.66

Yield 5.222 pct

Spread 198 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2042 UKT

Payment Date March 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Santander

Ratings Aa3(Moody’)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure IPMA 2

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s Note

Programme

ISIN XS0752752005

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.