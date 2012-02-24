FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Unedic prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond- leads
February 24, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Unedic prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond- leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

February 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Unedic

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 25, 2012

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.701

Spread 58 bp

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct April 2019

Payment Date February 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

Programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

