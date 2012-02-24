EFSF OFFERS MULTI TRANCHE DEAL - LEADS

Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal offered on Friday.

Borrower European Financial Stability

Facility (EFSF)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 15.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 12, 2013

Coupon To be Priced

Issue price Par

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 15.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 12, 2014

Coupon To be Priced

Issue price Par

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount Upto 5.5 billion euro

Maturity Date 6 months

Coupon Zero pct

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date

Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 March 12, 2012

Listing

Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 Luxembourg

Governing Law English

