FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFSF OFFERS MULTI TRANCHE DEAL - LEADS
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 6 years

EFSF OFFERS MULTI TRANCHE DEAL - LEADS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal offered on Friday.

Borrower European Financial Stability

Facility (EFSF)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 15.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 12, 2013

Coupon To be Priced

Issue price Par

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 15.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 12, 2014

Coupon To be Priced

Issue price Par

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount Upto 5.5 billion euro

Maturity Date 6 months

Coupon Zero pct

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date

Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 March 12, 2012

Listing

Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 Luxembourg

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.