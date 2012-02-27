FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CFF adds 100 mln euros to 2055 bond
February 27, 2012 / 11:52 AM / 6 years ago

New Issue-CFF adds 100 mln euros to 2055 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

February 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CFF)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date April 25, 2055

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 88.008

Payment Date March 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0010292169

