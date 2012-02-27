FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CRH prices 1.75 bln euro 2024 bond- leads
February 27, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-CRH prices 1.75 bln euro 2024 bond- leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

February 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de I‘Habitat

(CRH)

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date March 18, 2024

Coupon 3.6 pct

Reoffer price 99.674

Yield 3.634 pct

Spread 178.4 bp

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.0 pct April 01, 2022 DBR

Payment Date March 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CA CIB,

Natixis, Royal Bank of Scotland &

UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Euronext-Paris

Denoms (K) 1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

