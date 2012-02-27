New Issue-CRH prices 1.75 bln euro 2024 bond- leads

February 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de I‘Habitat

(CRH)

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date March 18, 2024

Coupon 3.6 pct

Reoffer price 99.674

Yield 3.634 pct

Spread 178.4 bp

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.0 pct April 01, 2022 DBR

Payment Date March 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CA CIB,

Natixis, Royal Bank of Scotland &

UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Euronext-Paris

Denoms (K) 1

