New Issue-BOE prices $2.0 bln 2015 bond

Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bank of England (BOE)
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date March 06, 2015
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.671
Reoffer price 99.671
Spread Minus 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 21.5bp
over the 2015 UST
Payment Date March 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs
International, HSBC & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
RegS ISIN XS0752956697
