New Issue-BOE prices $2.0 bln 2015 bond
#Bank of England
February 27, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-BOE prices $2.0 bln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank of England (BOE)

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date March 06, 2015

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.671

Reoffer price 99.671

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 21.5bp

over the 2015 UST

Payment Date March 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs

International, HSBC & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

RegS ISIN XS0752956697

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

