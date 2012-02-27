FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Daimler prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond
February 27, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Daimler prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 05, 2017

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.354

Reoffer price 99.354

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 134.5bp

over the OBL #162

Payment Date March 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CommerzBank AG & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1MA9V

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

