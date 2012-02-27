New Issue-Deutsche Bahn Finance prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance B.V

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 08, 2024

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.129

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 127bp

over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date March 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

LBBW & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0753143709

