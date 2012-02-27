New Issue-EU prices 3.0 bln euro 2032 bond

Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Union (EU)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2032

Coupon 3.375

Reoffer price 99.693

Yield 3.396 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 88.1 bp

Over the 5.5 pct January 2031 DBR

Payment Date March 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, UBS &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

ISIN EU000A1G1Q17

