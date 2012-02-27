FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Telefonica Emisiones prices 700 mln stg 2020 bond
February 27, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Telefonica Emisiones prices 700 mln stg 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU

Guarantor Telefonica SA

Issue Amount 700 million sterling

Maturity Date March 12, 2020

Coupon 5.597 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 385 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT

Payment Date March 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Lloyds & UBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0753149144

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

