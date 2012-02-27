New Issue-Telefonica Emisiones prices 700 mln stg 2020 bond

Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU
Guarantor Telefonica SA
Issue Amount 700 million sterling
Maturity Date March 12, 2020
Coupon 5.597 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 385 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT
Payment Date March 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Lloyds & UBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
