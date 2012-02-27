Goodman Fielder says Wilmar building stake in firm

WELLINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australasian food company Goodman Fielder Ltd said on Tuesday Singaporean palm oil concern Wilmar International was trying to build a 10 percent stake.

It said Wilmar already had a 5 percent stake and had been involved in looking at non-core assets that Goodman Fielder is looking to divest.

“Goodman Fielder has not received any proposals to acquire Goodman Fielder from Wilmar or any other party,” GFF said in a statement.

Shares in Goodman Fielder closed on Monday at A$0.515.