Kansai Elec crude buying in past 10 months quadruples
#Asia
February 28, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 6 years ago

Kansai Elec crude buying in past 10 months quadruples

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co bought four times
as much crude oil and 38 percent more liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the past 10 months compared
with the same period a year ago to make up for a fall in nuclear power use after the Fukushima
crisis.	
    Japan's second-biggest electricity utility had to burn far more fossil fuels as it
has been  unable to restart reactors shut for regular maintenance amid public safety concerns
since the Fukushima earthquake last year. All nuclear power generators are now required to meet
tighther safety regulations and clear authorities' approvals for a reactor restart. 	
    The last of Kansai's reactors went offline last week.	
    Upon requests from its top shareholder, the Osaka city government, Kansai made public on
Tuesday data about its business and earnings, including power supply and demand.	
    Kansai does not usually release monthly fuel purchase or consumption data. Below are details
of its actual and planned buying of crude oil in thousands of kiloliters and of LNG and coal in
thousands of tonnes, compared with a year earlier.	
    	
 Crude                                                                                        
 Oil                                                                                     
 2011/12  April  May   June  July  Aug   Sept  Oct   Nov   Dec  Jan   Sub-t  Feb   Mar   Total
                                                                      otal               
 actual     170   100   120   140   410   330   400   420  570   550   3210                   
 planned     30    50    70   100   130    50    80   110  100    90    810                   
 2010/11                                                                                      
 actual      90   110    20    90   160   200     0    20   10    70    770    90   210   1070
                                                                                              
 LNG                                                                                          
 2011/12  Apr    May   June  July  Aug   Sept  Oct   Nov   Dec  Jan   Sub-t  Feb   Mar   Total
                                                                      otal               
 actual     280   360   590   720   650   610   510   590  750   730   5790                   
 planned    240   240   290   360   450   360   290   310  480   500   3520                   
 2010/11                                                                                      
 actual     450   330   410   540   570   490   320   360  350   380   4200   580   510   5290
                                                                                              
 Coal                                                                                         
 2011/12  Apr    May   June  July  Aug   Sept  Oct   Nov   Dec  Jan   Sub-t  Feb   Mar   Total
                                                                      otal               
 actual     230   580   320   170   420   250   240    80  340   240   2870                   
 planned    370   280   350   330   320   290   210   180  190   260   2780                   
 2010/11                                                                                      
 actual     220   370   230   530   230   220   320   460  480   230   3290   480   380   4150
    	
	
 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Sugita Katyal)

