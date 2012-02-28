FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Overseas Shipholding posts narrower-than-expected 4th-qtr loss
February 28, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Overseas Shipholding posts narrower-than-expected 4th-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Overseas Shipholding Group posted a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss helped by higher charter days and the world’s second-largest independent tanker operator signalled a tepid 2012.

Time charter equivalent revenue rose 4 percent in the quarter.

“We expect rates in our major international markets, including our crude business, to improve somewhat this year, as reflected in our first quarter performance so far,” Chief Executive Morten Arntzen said.

Net loss narrowed to $50 million, or $1.65 a share, from a loss of $55.3 million, or $1.83 a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $257.7 million.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of $1.72 a share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to post a loss of $2.19 a share, on revenue of $191.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

