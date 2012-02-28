New Issue-ANZ National adds 250 mln euros to 2016 bond

Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower ANZ National (Int‘l) Bank Ltd

Guarantor ANZ National Bank Ltd &

ANZNZ Covered Bond Trust Ltd as trustee

of the ANZNZ Covered Bond Trust

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 20, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 102.926

Yield 2.323 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 160.6 bp

Over the October 2016 OBL

Payment Date March 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 750 million

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0693849860

