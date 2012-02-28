New Issue-ANZ National adds 250 mln euros to 2016 bond

Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower ANZ National (Int‘l) Bank Ltd
Guarantor ANZ National Bank Ltd &
ANZNZ Covered Bond Trust Ltd as trustee
of the ANZNZ Covered Bond Trust
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date October 20, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 102.926
Yield 2.323 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 160.6 bp
Over the October 2016 OBL
Payment Date March 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 750 million
euro when fungible
