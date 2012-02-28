New Issue-EAA prices 1.5 bln euro 2015 bond

Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 06, 2015

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.768

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98.85bp

over the OBL #156

Payment Date March 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, DZ Bank, Goldman sachs International,

HSBC & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt

issuance programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.