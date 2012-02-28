New Issue-Centrica prices 750 mln stg 2029 bond

February 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Centrica PLC
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date March 13, 2029
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.054
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT
Payment Date March 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Lloyds
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
Programme
