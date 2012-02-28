New Issue-Centrica prices 750 mln stg 2029 bond

February 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Centrica PLC

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date March 13, 2029

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.054

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT

Payment Date March 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup,

Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Lloyds

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue