New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds 250 mln euros to 2015 FRN

Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date February 02, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Reoffer price 100.233

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 9bp

Payment Date March 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, Natixis, UBS &

UNI

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt

issuance programme

The issue size will total 1.5 billion

Euro when fungible

Data supplied by International Insider.