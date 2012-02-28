New Issue-RBI prices 500 mln eruo 2015 bond

Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Raiffeisen Bank International

(RBI)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 6, 2015

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.788

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 260.6 bp

Over the 2.25 pct February 2015 OBL

Payment Date March 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, SG CIB,

& Raiffeisen Bank International

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0753479525

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.