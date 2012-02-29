BRIEF-Bursa Malaysia Derivatives launches new clearing, settlement system

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s stock exchange operator Bursa Malaysia said in a statement issued on Monday:

* launches new derivatives clearing and settlement system to provide more efficient services to participants.

* new system will now pave the way for new derivatives futures and options products.

* Bursa CEO Tajuddin Atan: “The introduction of the new derivatives clearing and settlement system is in line with our strategy to improve the derivatives markets eco-system with global electronic trading distribution and with more straight-through processing functionality and capability.”

* benefits include higher capacity for the clearing and settlement of high volume trades, higher automation due to web-based technology and real-time electronic requests and approval processes.