New Issue-BNP Paribas adds 20 mln Turkish lira to 2014 bond

Feb 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas
Issue Amount 20 million Tu rkish lira
Maturity Date March 9, 2014
Coupon 8.5 pct
Issue price 100.33
Reoffer price 99.33
Payment Date March 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 120 million
Tu rkish lira when fungible
Temp ISIN XS0754476983
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.