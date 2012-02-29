FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNP Paribas adds 20 mln Turkish lira to 2014 bond
#Credit Markets
February 29, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 6 years ago

New Issue-BNP Paribas adds 20 mln Turkish lira to 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas

Issue Amount 20 million Tu rkish lira

Maturity Date March 9, 2014

Coupon 8.5 pct

Issue price 100.33

Reoffer price 99.33

Payment Date March 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 120 million

Tu rkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0602260167

Temp ISIN XS0754476983

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

