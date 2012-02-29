New Issue-SBAB Bank adds 250 mln SEK to 2017 FRN

Feb 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 1, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 220 bp

Payment Date March 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing London

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.25 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0739927530

