New Issue-SBAB Bank adds 250 mln SEK to 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
February 29, 2012

New Issue-SBAB Bank adds 250 mln SEK to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 1, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 220 bp

Payment Date March 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing London

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.25 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0739927530

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

