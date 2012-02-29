New Issue-SBAB Bank adds 250 mln SEK to 2017 FRN

Feb 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 1, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 220 bp
Payment Date March 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing London
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.25 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
