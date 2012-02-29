FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Kinepolis Group prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
February 29, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Kinepolis Group prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kinepolis Group

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 6, 2019

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 101.875

Yield 4.433 pct

Payment Date March 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, KBC & ING

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

