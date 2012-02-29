CORRECTED-New Issue-Kinepolis Group prices 75 mln euro 2019 bond

(Issue amount corrected from 750 million euro to 75 million euro)
Feb 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kinepolis Group
Issue Amount 75 million euro
Maturity Date March 6, 2019
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 101.875
Reoffer price 101.25
Yield 4.433 pct
Payment Date March 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, KBC & ING
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 1
