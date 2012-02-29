New Issue-Stora prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Febraury 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Stora Enso OYJ
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 7, 2019
Coupon 5.50 pct
Issue price 99.824
Reoffer price 99.824
Spread 362.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 430.8
bp over the 3.75 pct January 4, 2019
Payment Date March 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Citigroup Global
Markets, Goldmans Sachs
International, SEB
Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s), BB (S&P),
BB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
programme
