New Issue-BNZ prices 150 mln SFR 2015 bond

February 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BNZ International Funding
Limited (BNZ)
Guarantor Bank of New Zealand
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 27, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 110 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN
Programme
