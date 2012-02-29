New Issue-BNZ prices 150 mln SFR 2015 bond

February 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BNZ International Funding

Limited (BNZ)

Guarantor Bank of New Zealand

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 27, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 110 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN

Programme

ISIN CH0180961364

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.