New Issue-United Overseas prices $500 mln 2017 bond

February 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower United Overseas Bank Ltd.

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 7, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.868

Reoffer price 99.868

Spread 144 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date March 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) 2.25 pct

Yield 2.278 pct

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

