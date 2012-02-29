FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-United Overseas prices $500 mln 2017 bond
February 29, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-United Overseas prices $500 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

February 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower United Overseas Bank Ltd.

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 7, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.868

Reoffer price 99.868

Spread 144 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date March 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) 2.25 pct

Yield 2.278 pct

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

