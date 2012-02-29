New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln euros to 2019 bond

February 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 100.626
Spread 51 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BLB, LBB, RBC & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.0
billion euro when fungible
