New Issue-Unicredit prices 1.5 bln euro 2017 bond- Leads
February 29, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Unicredit prices 1.5 bln euro 2017 bond- Leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Februart 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unicredit SpA

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 07, 2017

Coupon 4.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.485

Spread 345 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 417.2

bp over the 0.75 pct February 2017

OBL#162

Payment Date March 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Citigroup, Natixis,

Societe Generale CIB, Unicredit Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0754588787

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

