New Issue-ANZ prices C$100 mln 2015 bond

February 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Australian and New Zealand Group
Ltd (ANZ)
Issue Amount C$100 million
Maturity Date March 09, 2015
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 100.6475
Payment Date March 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees 1.325 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
Programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.