CANADA STOCKS- TSX may open higher on rising commods
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA STOCKS- TSX may open higher on rising commods

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index looked set to open higher on Thursday buoyed by rising commodity prices and upbeat economic data.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.

* U.S. stock index futures edged higher after Wall Street finished February with healthy gains as investors looked ahead to economic data that could reinforce recent signs of improved growth.

* European stocks were higher, led by bank shares benefiting from the European Central Bank’s latest liquidity boost while a dip in Spanish borrowing costs at an auction fuelled hopes the worst of the euro zone crisis is over.

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, fell 0.03 percent in early trade.

* Oil rose above $123 a barrel as better-than-expected economic data from China and the United States bolstered the demand outlook and concern persisted about supply disruption from Iran.

* Gold rebounded as physical bullion investors were tempted back to the market by the previous session’s 5 percent price plunge, its biggest one-day drop since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in October 2008.

* Copper rose clawing back some of the previous day’s losses, as investors crept back into the market, heartened by data hinting that top industrial metals consumer China’s economy will avoid a sharp slowdown after a period of strong growth.

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Royal Bank of Canada’ : The bank’s quarterly earnings fell 6 percent as a drop in capital markets profit overshadowed strong retail lending, but the company also announced a surprise dividend increase.

* Toronto-Dominion Bank : The bank’s quarterly profit fell 5.1 percent, hurt by weaker capital markets-related income and a litigation reserve, but the bank raised its quarterly dividend

* Bombardier Inc. : The commercial plane maker reported a lower quarterly profit as it delivered less number of commercial and business aircraft partly due to a curtailed reporting period.[ID: nL4E8E13VB]

* Research in Motion Ltd : The blackberry maker is likely to preannounce poor February quarter results and forecast a “very weak” May quarter on lower sales of its phones, according to Jefferies & Co analysts.

* Constellation Software : The company posted a 72 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by acquisitions and higher sales at both its private and public sector businesses.

* Ithaca Energy Inc : The oil and gas explorer said it had received unsolicited takeover offers from a number of parties.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* International Forest : CIBC starts with sector outperformer, price target C$6.50

* PHX Energy Services : CIBC raises price target to C$12.50 from C$12

* Torstar Corp. : NBF raises price target to C$11 from C$10.50, sector perform rating; CIBC cuts price target to C$12 from C$14

* TransForce Inc. : CIBC raises price target to C$22 from C$19.50

* TVA Group : CIBC cuts price target to C$12 from C$14

