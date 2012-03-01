FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 500 mln SEK 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 500 mln SEK 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 09, 2015

Coupon 3.20 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0754827367

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

