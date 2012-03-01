FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CDC prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond
March 1, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-CDC prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse des Depots et Consignations

(CDC)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 8, 2017

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.536

Reoffer price 99.536

Yield 2.224 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis & Societe

Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

