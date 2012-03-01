New Issue-EIB prices 300 mln euro 2017 FRN

March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 48 bp

Reoffer price 99.895

Payment Date March 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CA CIB,

Deutsche Bank & LBB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0754809548

