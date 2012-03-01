New Issue-SEK prices $250 mln 2015 FRN

March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB (SEK)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date March 9, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 65 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & UBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme
