New Issue-SEK prices $250 mln 2015 FRN

March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB (SEK)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date March 9, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 65 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0754808813

