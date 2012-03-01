FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SEK prices $250 mln 2015 FRN
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-SEK prices $250 mln 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB (SEK)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date March 9, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 65 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0754808813

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

